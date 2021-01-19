Ramaphosa announces inter-ministerial committee to facilitate vaccine rollout

He made this announcement earlier on Tuesday during his talks with the African National Congress’ professional business forum.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee (IMC), which will be in charge of the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The IMC will be spearheaded by Deputy President David Mabuza.

Ramaphosa has insisted that while there is no money to put in relief measures for those hard-hit by restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the pandemic, there will be enough money to acquire the vaccines.

The ambitious plan will see South Africa seeking to vaccinate at least 40 million people over the next 12 months.

Ramaphosa said the committee would help government run its programme efficiently.

He also said he would chair the first meeting to get operations under way: “It is going to make us in government work in a joined-up manner where we are going to cooperate much more effectively. The strategy on the vaccine rollout has already been developed and what the IMC will be dealing with is the actual mechanics of ensuring that the whole process of distribution of the vaccination is well done.”

