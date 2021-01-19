Police urge SA citizens to use amnesty to surrender illegal firearms, ammo

Authorities have reiterated that those found in possession of the above by 1 February will face charges.

CAPE TOWN - Police are calling on residents to surrender illegal, unwanted firearms and ammunition before the firearms amnesty period concludes.

The second such period commenced in August and concludes at the end of this month.

Authorities have reiterated that those found in possession of the above by 1 February will face charges.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: "We wish to remind all citizens to surrender all illegal and unwanted firearms, including ammunition, before the end of the second firearms amnesty which comes to an end on the 31st of January."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.