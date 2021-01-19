Pay back the money, says Ngcukaitobi to medical aid schemes

He has chaired an inquiry into discrimination against Black, Coloured and Indian health professionals by medical aid schemes, which has released a scathing report on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said if medical schemes had deducted money unfairly from health professionals, they should pay it back.

He said the schemes violated the Constitution by making findings against professionals without affording those accused the opportunity to answer to the charges against them.

“Primarily, what the CMS ought to do is provide individual relief to affected doctors."

Ngcukaitobi said Discovery, Medscheme and GEMS had been unfairly classifying Black, Coloured and Indian health professionals as likely to commit fraud.

And their sheer intimidation of professionals in some instances made them close down and that meant patients were affected.

He said the Council for Medical Schemes would start a process where individual doctors could lodge complaints.

“And those complaints can be validated and there is concrete action that can be taken. If monies have been deducted unfairly, they need to be paid back.”

Some of the professionals said they were forced to close down after being forced to admit guilt and others were forced to pay back fees they couldn’t afford.

