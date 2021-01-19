‘No hard feelings’: Man dumped before winning R60mil to buy ex-lover a fridge

The 30-year-old man, who works in the finance sector, went to claim his winnings at the National Lottery Operator offices on Tuesday after winning the jackpot on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The lucky winner of last week's R60 million PowerBall jackpot was nursing a broken heart when he got cheered up in the most dramatic way.

“I still cannot believe that I have won this much, the most I’ve won from the Lottery is R500, he said.

“My live-in girlfriend had just broken up with me, and I was not in the best of moods. By the time I checked the results on Friday night, I was by myself as she had already moved out. When I realised that I had won, I thought I was dreaming. I immediately went to take a cold shower and then came back to check again. It was real – lady luck was on my side, but clearly not so much for her!”

The winner explained that as he's fortunate to have a career and parents who are also financially sustainable, he will focus on investing and donating his money.

“Because of my profession, I am clued up on the kind of investments I want, to ensure that my money keeps working for me and bears interest. I am not going to resign. At the rate things are going I am anticipating a retrenchment in the organisation that I work for and in the industry as a whole. So I will wait for the retrenchment package and my upcoming bonus. It’s money that I have worked hard for so I am definitely waiting for it.”

The money he donates will go to meeting the basic needs of those less fortunate as well as to animal shelters.

As for his ex-girlfriend: “Oh and I will also buy my ex-girlfriend a fridge, probably a washing machine too, just to say no hard feelings," he said.

