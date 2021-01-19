My Vote Counts demands answers from president on Political Party Funding Act

CAPE TOWN - A pressure group is demanding answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa as to why it's taking so long to implement the Political Party Funding Act.

My Vote Counts on Tuesday said that it was signed into law by Ramaphosa in January 2019.

Two years later, it complained, there had been no developments.

The group has written to the president demanding answers on what it said were unjustifiable delays.

A previous attempt to get clarity on the issue apparently came to nothing, it added.



There have been reports it could eventually be implemented in April.

