Missing Imizamo Yethu boy Anothando Mhlobo's body identified - family

CAPE TOWN - The family of the three-old boy who went missing in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay said police had now confirmed his decomposed body had been found.

Anothando Mhlobo disappeared in August while playing with his friends.

Last month, a body was found in a rocky and sandy area just 100 metres from his home but at the time, police could not confirm whether it was the missing boy.

Community leader Samkelo Krweqe was with Phatiswa Mhlobo after she received the news that her son was identified.

“They have done the DNA test; it has been completed and can confirm that the child is the boy of the Mhlobos. I feel sad but they feel more than me. It is a bad situation.”

After the body was discovered, CapeTalk listeners made donations to fund private DNA testing to speed up the process.

Krweqe said the family and the community now wanted to see justice.

