Medical aids schemes' bid to block report on racial profiling of doctors fails

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has struck off the roll a bid by medical aids to block the release of a report on the racial profiling of doctors.

The Section 59 report, compiled by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was supposed to be released on Sunday but was stopped by the court interdict application.

The report deals with damning allegations by members of the National Healthcare Professionals' Association (NHCPA) who had accused medical aid companies, including Discovery and Medscheme, of racial profiling, especially when the firms were required to pay doctors.

South Africa's biggest medical scheme, GEMS and the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) had argued that it was not within the powers of Section 59 to release the report.

They also argued that making it public would cause them irreparable harm.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi said that they welcomed the court's decision, which means that the report will soon be released to the public.

"We will be releasing the report shortly and the public will read it. What we want from the public is to meaningfully engage with it and tell us where we got things wrong."

