MEC Ntuli, Ukhozi’s Nzimande to receive category 1 official funerals - Ramaphosa

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday declared category one official funerals for the late KwaZulu-Natal Transport Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli as well as renowned broadcaster and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Nzimande.

This follows a request by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

Nzimande passed away on Friday while Ntuli died in a Durban hospital on Saturday.

Both had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has described the late Nzimande and Ntuli as outstanding patriots who played a sterling role in advancing the lives of the people of that province.

Zikalala has expressed gratitude for the messages of support that have been received since the deaths of Nzimande and Ntuli became public.

Nzimande is expected to be buried on Wednesday at his home village of ePhatheni in Richmond, in the KZN Midlands.

Ntuli will be laid to rest on Thursday at his Empangeni home on the KZN north coast.

The KZN provincial government has discouraged people from physically attending the funeral services, saying the proceedings would be streamed live on their official social media platforms.

