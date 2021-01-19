MEC Fernandez to Ramaphosa: Ensure there’s enough funds for the vulnerable

Provincial Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez met with a delegation from Sassa on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has reiterated its call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that Sassa has sufficient funds to cover the needs of the most vulnerable citizens.

This meeting was scheduled for Sassa officials to provide an update on their '10 point-plan' to address the temporary disability and care dependency grants that lapsed at the end of December after being extended from February 2020.

More than 200,000 beneficiaries have been left hanging as a result.

With around 50,000 recipients, the Western Cape accounts for the largest group of beneficiaries affected in the country.

Fernandez has expressed her concerns: “It is also concerning that there is an apparent lack of planning and communication regarding the termination of the special COVID-19 R350 grant at the end of January 2021.”

