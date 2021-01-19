Legendary SA football administrator Abdul Bhamjee dies aged 82

Bhamjee, who was affectionately known as 'Mr Soccer' during his prime, died peacefully at his Johannesburg home on Monday night following a long battle with lung cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary football administrator Abdul Bhamjee has died at the age of 82.

Bhamjee, who was affectionately known as 'Mr Soccer' during his prime, died peacefully at his Johannesburg home on Monday night following a long battle with lung cancer.

He is the former public relations officer for the National Soccer League.

His son Muhammed said that Bhamjee was one of the pioneers of professional football in the country.

"He'll be remembered as someone who did things for the people and he put South African football first and I think that the FNB Stadium is there to show what he did, to give the first football stadium to the underprivileged during apartheid times."

The South African Football Association extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of former football administrator Abdul Bhamjee. May your soul rest in eternal peace. We thank you for your contribution to football. pic.twitter.com/GtDkfUe2vH SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) January 19, 2021

