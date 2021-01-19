Joburg mother traumatised after giving birth alone at South Rand Hospital

The 23-year-old said she lost consciousness after giving birth to her baby boy, who then fell to the floor in a pool of blood.

JOHANNESBURG – A young Johannesburg mother has described her agonising ordeal at the South Rand Hospital where she gave birth on her own, without medical assistance.

The 23-year-old told Eyewitness News how she screamed for help, but no one came to her rescue.

She said that she lost consciousness after giving birth to her baby boy, who then fell to the floor in a pool of blood.

Traumatised, scared and distraught, the Regents Park mother said that on her arrival at the hospital last week, she was told to sit on a bench and wait her turn to get help despite being in severe pain.

She said that she pleaded many times with on-duty hospital staff to lie on a bed because the pain was unbearable and sitting on the benches was extremely uncomfortable – but this request was refused.

After hours in agony, she was admitted to the maternity ward and that’s when the worst happened.

“The one lady who I was in the same ward with, she rushed to one of the doctors there and told them ‘this girl is giving birth, the head is already out. Can you please go help her?’. They took their own time to come and help me so the whole body came out. I was all on my own, all that time.”

She described the scene of what played out when she delivered her baby boy, who is alive and well.

“I saw my baby on the left-hand side, on the floor. I don’t even know how the cord snapped.”

The hospital and the Gauteng Health Department have confirmed that they’re investigating the claims.

In March 2020, Health E-News reported that a woman lost her baby after four days of labour at the same hospital. Click here to read the story.

