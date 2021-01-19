‘It was a tough decision’ - CT Cycle Tour postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

They say for several months they had been working with authorities and stakeholders around the possibility of hosting the event in March.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have postponed this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say for several months they had been working with authorities and stakeholders around the possibility of hosting the event in March.

Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs said they hoped to host the event later this year.

“It was a tough and easy decision; a tough one because a lot of people’s livelihoods are dependent on the cycle and a lot of charities and beneficiaries receive funds raised by the cycle tour. But ultimately, this is about the safety of our participants, it’s about the law. We are not astray to dealing with drama; the last four years have really dealt us some tough ones.”

He said the call was made on Friday and made the announcement on Monday.

Bellairs said they also had plans ahead for cyclists.

“We have an exciting event we’re working on, we are finalising the details on that. We have put up something that will allow people to participate in virtually and with opportunities to donate money, we will be putting back to the causes and trusts that the trust supports.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.