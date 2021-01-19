Ex-CoCT official accused of rape released from jail for alleged breach of bail

The accused was released on strict bail conditions but he was recently accused of having breached those conditions and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

CAPE TOWN - A former City of Cape Town official accused of rape has been released from custody after he was arrested on suspicion of having breached his bail conditions.

Raphael Martin appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was arrested in June last year and released on bail in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Strandfontein.

The accused was a sub-council manager in Mitchells Plain at the time that the rape allegations surfaced last year.

He was then subjected to a disciplinary hearing where city bosses decided to terminate his contract.

The former municipal employee was then apprehended and appeared in court yesterday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the presiding officer released the accused pending an inquiry on whether he was in fact in breach of his bail conditions by apparently having attended a funeral in Strandfontein earlier this month.

The inquiry will take place in the Mitchells Plain regional court on Wednesday.

