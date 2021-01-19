Eskom hopes to bring more units online, warns of power cuts if system struggles

The utility suspended stage two rolling blackouts at 11pm on Monday night after returning some units to service at its ageing power plants.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was hoping to bring two more generation units online on Tuesday to further improve generation capacity.

The utility suspended stage two rolling blackouts at 11pm on Monday night after returning some units to service at its aging power plants.

Eskom has thanked the people of South Africa for what it calls their "patience" and "understanding" during the frustrating days of load shedding this month.

It is warning that the system remains unpredictable and vulnerable, meaning that it may turn off your electricity again soon if the situation deteriorates.

