Cosas demands private schools close their doors amid COVID-19 second wave

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has warned private schools, which have reopened for the new academic year, to close their doors again or it will physically shut them down.

Some independent schools welcomed back pupils despite government opting to delay the start of the 2021 school year by two weeks amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Pupils were meant to go back later in January.

Cosas' Katleho Mangoejane, said: “If they refuse to close, we are going to shut them down ourselves. We are giving them a chance to close – some have closed, but some are still arrogant, and they don’t want to close. If they don’t, we will go there physically to ensure they close.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa insisted private schools that have reopened weren’t breaking the law.

The association's Lebogang Montjane said that no directives had been issued by the Basic Education Department: “Literally, there is no regulation that precludes an independent school from opening at this point in time. No school is breaking the law if it has pupils on campus at the moment.”

