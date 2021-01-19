Bethelsdorp teen appears in court on rape charge

He appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday and has been released into the care of his parents following his arrest at his home in Bethelsdorp on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in Port Elizabeth.

He appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday and has been released into the care of his parents following his arrest at his home in Bethelsdorp on Monday.

The police's Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a second suspect was still being sought.

“It’s alleged that on Saturday, 9 January, the girl was swimming in a local dam at a park with friends and when she got out of the water, she went to change. She was approached by two males and forced in the bushes where she was allegedly raped by both men.”

