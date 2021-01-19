ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Niehaus in wake of public attack on Duarte

Last week, Niehaus released a personal statement in which he accused Duarte of attacking him and undermining his role in the party’s history and struggle against apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus was on Tuesday suspended from his job in the African National Congress (ANC) after he launched a public attack on the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Last week, Niehaus released a personal statement in which he accused Duarte of attacking him and undermining his role in the party’s history and struggle against apartheid. Niehaus is currently in hospital battling COVID-19, and his thoughts, penned from his hospital bed, landed him in suspension-worthy trouble.

In his suspension letter, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter said that Niehaus had often been rebuked over his social media posts and public utterances, flagging the comments about Duarte as having gone too far. He was given 48 hours to respond.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed that a letter notifying Niehaus of the intention to suspend him has been served on the MKMVA member.

"The ANC can confirm that a letter signed by our general manager has been sent to comrade Carl Niehaus expressing that intention on behalf of the party. All other issues that relate to this letter remain internal."

Even Ace Magashule has distanced himself from Niehaus, through his own letter, in which he raised concern that the MKMVA spokesperson’s views could easily be understood to represent his own.

Magashule said that this created the wrong impression and further divided the ANC.

Niehaus has refused to comment on the matter.

