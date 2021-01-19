ANC NEC must implement resolutions or risk party's legitimacy, Gungubele warns

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Mondli Gungubele has warned that the national executive committee (NEC) must implement party resolutions calling for members facing corruption charges to step aside or live with the consequences of losing public trust.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Mondli Gungubele has warned that the national executive committee (NEC) must implement party resolutions calling for members facing corruption charges to step aside or live with the consequences of losing public trust.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, Gungubele said that the ANC’s unity did not supersede organisational renewal.

He is one of the NEC members who have publicly called for secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside as per party’s congress resolution.

Magashule is facing corruption, money laundering and fraud charges related to a multi-million rand asbestos tender while he was Free State premier.

In December, a leaked report into the secretary-general by the integrity commission recommended that he step aside immediately or have the NEC summarily suspend him.

READ: ANC integrity commission recommends Magashule must immediately step aside

For Gungubele, the task is simple – Ace Magashule must step aside.

He said that the NEC had no other option but to implement party resolutions otherwise it would compromise the ANC’s legitimacy.

"If we can't implement those laws, we've got no reason to live together as the NEC of the ANC because it means we are a bunch of criminals sitting there to delay the programme of our people."

WATCH: I will only take my cue from the ANC NEC – Ace Magashule speaks on report leakage

Gungubele told Eyewitness News that he was disappointed in the secretary-general for not having already recused himself from his role in the governing party.

"Now, he's said that he wants to subject himself to the processes, that's fine, but I think that's too low for him, as far as I'm concerned, I think he could have been bigger than that."

ALSO READ: Factions, corruption claims and Magashule saga to haunt ANC in 2021

He said that while some in the NEC were concerned about their own skeletons, he believed that the highest decision-making body between conferences was still capable of doing the right thing.

The NEC has failed to take a decision on members facing criminal charges, instead, the issue has deepened factional divisions.

The NEC is expected to sit at the end of this week.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.