ANC MP Nombulelo Hermans dies from COVID-19 complications

She became an MP in 2019 and served in the joint standing committee on intelligence and the portfolio committee on employment and labour.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Nombulelo Hermans has died from COVID-19 complications.

The ANC on Tuesday said that it was saddened to learn of her death and described her as a dedicated member who served with dignity and passion.

The party has sent its condolences to her family.

