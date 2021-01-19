9 matric exam markers in North West test positive for COVID-19

The provincial Education Department said nine marking staff and two departmental officials had been infected since the marking process for the matric exams started earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Department of Education has confirmed that a number of matric exam markers have tested positive for COVID-19.

It said on Tuesday that nine marking staff and two departmental officials had been infected since the marking process for the matric exams started earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Gauteng matric exam marker dies after contracting COVID-19

The markers are now in self-quarantine and the facilities, which were used by these markers, have been de-contaminated.

ALSO READ: DBE confident matric marking will be completed on time

The department's spokesperson Elias Malindi said: “In our department, health and safety of employees is the number one priority and we will ensure that the COVID-19 regulations are followed to the letter until marking has been completed.”

WATCH: 501Y.V2 COVID-19 variant update: spreads 50% faster, not more severe

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.