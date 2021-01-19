9,000 new COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, as 344 more deaths recorded

These fatalities have pushed the death toll to 37,449.

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and forty-four more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department said that over 9,000 new infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours.

The country's caseload since the start of the outbreak now stands at just under 1,347,000. KwaZulu-Natal has the most active cases with 62,000, followed by Gauteng with 41,000 and the Western Cape not far behind with almost 40,000.

The recovery rate has edged up to 83%, meaning 1,117,000 have recuperated from the virus.

The number of #COVID19 cases identified on SA is 1 346 936 with a total of 9 010 new cases identified. Regrettably, we report a further 344 COVID-19 related deaths bringing total to 37 449 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 117 452 , representing a recovery rate of 83% pic.twitter.com/qDIxoxijw1 Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 18, 2021

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 January .



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/ecaHQJD2ab pic.twitter.com/250g7i7LQq Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 18, 2021

