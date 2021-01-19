20°C / 22°C
9,000 new COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, as 344 more deaths recorded

These fatalities have pushed the death toll to 37,449.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and forty-four more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities have pushed the death toll to 37,449.

The Health Department said that over 9,000 new infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours.

The country's caseload since the start of the outbreak now stands at just under 1,347,000. KwaZulu-Natal has the most active cases with 62,000, followed by Gauteng with 41,000 and the Western Cape not far behind with almost 40,000.

The recovery rate has edged up to 83%, meaning 1,117,000 have recuperated from the virus.

Timeline

