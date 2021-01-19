702 caller wins competition, donates winnings to help boy get hearing aid

But, 702 caller Angie decided to give back in an incredible way, when she donated her winnings to help a little boy in need of a hearing aid.

JOHANNESBURG – All of the feels! When you win a competition, especially in these trying COVID-19 times, you take your prize and celebrate.

During the Hippo competition on #702Breakfast, people heard how eight-year-old Nathan was in need of a special hearing device to function normally in the school environment.

After Angie heard about Nathan's plight, she decided to donate her winnings towards helping him.

Fabulous work by @bonglez this morning on @Radio702. Listener Angie wins the @Hippo_co_za competition and gives her prize away to help buy a needy child a hearing aid. Hippo call in and offer to cover all the costs and restore Angies prize. #WalkTheTalk John Perlman (@JohnPerlman) January 19, 2021

Competition sponsor Hippo.co.za also came on board to not only reimburse Angie's winnings but also pledged financial support towards helping Nathan.

Speaking on Bongani Bingwa’s show, Hippo.co.za’s marketing and culture head, Vera Nagtegaal, said that it was a great opportunity to give back.

“We are thrilled with how the event turned out and what a nice opportunity to give back. As brands and as businesses, that should be our main aim for 2021.”

Nathan's father, Ivan, said that he was very grateful for all the pledges.

