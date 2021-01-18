West Coast residents warned not to eat fish washed up due to Red Tide

Red Tide is a common occurrence on the west coast at this time of year and is caused by a specific type of Plankton.

CAPE TOWN - An Algal bloom known as Red Tide has resulted in sea animals washing up around the Elands Bay area on the West Coast.

These include Rock Lobsters, Octopus, White Mussels and some fish species.

The Cederberg Municipality on Monday warned the public not to eat the fish.

