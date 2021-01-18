WC Health Dept dismayed after armed robbery at Retreat Health Centre

A security guard and a couple waiting for a patient outside the facility were threatened and robbed of their personal belongings.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that it was deeply distressed following yet another robbery at a Retreat hospital, especially during a second wave of COVID-19.

Three armed men descended on the Retreat Community Health Centre during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A security guard and a couple waiting for a patient outside the facility were threatened and robbed of their personal belongings.

No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made.

Three armed men gained access to the grounds.

A security guard was held at gunpoint, handcuffed and robbed of personal items and money.

A couple, who had been waiting on a patient outside the facility, were also robbed of their cellphones and cash.

The provincial Health Department's Natalie Watlington: "We are deeply distressed by the criminal attack on our security staff and community members as this continues to add additional trauma and strain on our staff as we continue to fight the pandemic during the second wave of COVID-19."

It's the second attack at the centre after security officials were also accosted and mugged on Christmas Day.

Provincial Health authorities have met with police, the Community Safety Department and others to further strengthen security.

