Security to be beefed up at Retreat Health Centre after robbery

Three armed robbers held security at gunpoint on Sunday before robbing a guard and fleeing with personal items.

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said a plan had been put in place to bolster security at Retreat Community Health Centre in Cape Town.

A couple waiting on a patient was also mugged.

Following a second meeting on Monday to strengthen safety measures, Fritz said he was enraged by the brazen criminality.

“Criminals are targeting our most vulnerable spaces every day.”

He said additional security was being deployed to the centre and police, law enforcement and neighbourhood watch members would patrol the area.

“We’re going to support and bolster the security from a provincial side to go and assist, this is even unnecessary because people should respect health workers.”

The MEC said other measures were being relooked considering it was the second armed robbery in less than a month.

Fritz has also urged community members to assist police in their search for the suspects.

