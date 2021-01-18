PE police hunt suspects who shot man after demanding alcohol from him

Two armed men broke into the victim's Motherwell home during the early hours of Sunday morning demanding that he give them liquor.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are probing a case of attempted murder after a man was shot and wounded by suspects demanding alcohol.

Two armed men broke into the victim's Motherwell home during the early hours of Sunday morning, demanding that he give them liquor.

When the man informed them he had none, one suspect attempted to open fire, but the gun jammed, and the perpetrators fled the scene.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “A few minutes later the suspects returned and once again demanded alcohol. They were again informed that there was no alcohol on the premises and this time, two shots were fired, one hitting the complainant in the left shoulder. The suspects ran away. A case of attempted murder is under investigation.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.