Go

Mkhwebane takes two-month sabbatical to get 'some rest'

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been under mounting criticism after losing a number of cases, with many findings taken on review.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking a sabbatical leave of two-and-a-half months, which started last week Friday.

Her deputy, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, will hold the fort while she is away.

Mkhwebane has been under mounting criticism after losing a number of cases, with many findings taken on review.

At the end of last year, the Pretoria High Court found that she had acted outside her jurisdiction and relied on a discredited report.

The National Assembly has also launched a Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

