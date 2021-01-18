Mkhwebane takes two-month sabbatical to get 'some rest'

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been under mounting criticism after losing a number of cases, with many findings taken on review.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking a sabbatical leave of two-and-a-half months, which started last week Friday.

Her deputy, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, will hold the fort while she is away.

At the end of last year, the Pretoria High Court found that she had acted outside her jurisdiction and relied on a discredited report.

The National Assembly has also launched a Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

