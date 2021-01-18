Mkhize: Govt to turn COVID-19 awareness towards debunking vaccine myths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the country is also still on course to receive 1.5 million doses of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India this month and the next.

DURBAN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said his department would soon announce the addition of more COVID-19 vaccines in the country in addition to the 20 million already being procured.

Mkhize addressed media while touring health facilities in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The province has the highest number of COVID-19 infections at over 64,000.

He said they will now focus on debunking myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines as the country prepares to implement its mass inoculation programme.

“We will, in the next week or so, announce more of the vaccines, so at the time, when everything is ready, we will be able to come and be transparent with the public.”

Offering some hope as the country battles the second wave of the coronavirus, Mkhize said they were beginning to see a decline in infections.

“We are getting an indication that there might be an inflexion, which, therefore, means that we may actually be seeing the reduction in the next two to three weeks because of intensive use of masks, hand washing and social distancing.”

The minister said they were appealing to all those in the priority groups including healthcare workers, police officers and taxi drivers to start readying themselves to be vaccinated.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has arrived at Durbans King Dinizulu Hospital. His visit forms part of his inspection tour of KZN Health facilities. Hes expected to brief the media today. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/LtMN0WFQz8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2021

