Lesufi to visit Helpmekaar College after reports it plans on reopening today

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Helpmekaar College in Braamfontein on Monday after reports that the institution issued letters to parents informing them that pupils are expected to return to the classroom on Monday morning.

This is in contravention of the Basic Education Department's decision to postpone the opening of schools from 27 January to 15 February.

The national department took the decision in response to the pressure experienced by the health system and the increasing number of COVID-19 infections across the country.

Provincial spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The MEC will want to understand the reasons which have led to this action by Helpmekaar, because on the face of it, it looks like defiance but we want to understand what transpired for them to take such a decision and the MEC wants to understand what happened at that school.”

