KZN health MEC pleads for specialist health workers to apply for high-care jobs

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's health authorities said on Sunday they launched a recruitment drive for specialist nurses and doctors in a bid to increase capacity for manning high-care beds.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told Eyewitness News the current shortage of specialists is preventing the province from reaching its potential of 190 high-care beds.

KZN currently has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the country - at over 62 thousand – but there are only 115 high care beds.

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal say both public and private health-care facilities are overwhelmed by increasing COVID-19 infections.

In the past week alone – KZN added over 29,000 cases.

MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says they are appealing to specialist nurses and doctors to apply for available positions so the province can meet the increasing demand for health-care services.

“So we are still calling on those who have necessary expertise to come forward to assist us with the beds we have,” she said.

Meanwhile, Simelane-Zulu has called on patients to present themselves early to facilities to reduce demand for high care beds.

