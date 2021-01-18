KZN authorities say they’ve started planning COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Government said it's secured over 20 million vaccine doses to be administered in the first half of the year.

DURBAN - Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on Sundays said they already began planning the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

There are still no concrete timeframes around when South Africa will get inoculations.

Government said it's secured over 20 million vaccine doses to be administered in the first half of the year.

ALSO READ: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine – Ramaphosa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government was working on a plan.

“Our starting point is education and awareness and debunking the myth that unfortunately surrounds the vaccine discourse. For us, this will be an important race to save lives.”

ALSO READ: AfriForum demands answers from govt on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Zikalala added they were also working on increasing the province’s testing and screening capabilities.

WATCH: SA's vaccine strategy: what you need to know

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.