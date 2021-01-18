It will save jobs: CoCT urges govt to move curfew to 11 pm

The city is appealing for a change to the curfew in order to ensure longer trading hours.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Sunday said moving the curfew by two hours to 11 pm would help give businesses and the local economy a boost to stay viable and save jobs.

Economic opportunities mayoral committee member James Vos wrote to national government to reconsider the current lockdown regulations.

Vos said he would follow up with local government Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma this week regarding the requested curfew change.

He said the local economy was dependent on the food and beverage, manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors for jobs.

Many businesses are battling to stay afloat, leaving them with no option but to close their doors due to the reduced trading hours.

“We get the plight of business and have already made many relief measures as available as possible but now it’s time for government to be reasonable and instil both care and confidence to get our economy back to business.”

According to Stats SA, the tourism sector contributed over R18 billion to the economy, sustaining over 113,000 jobs in 2018.

Vos said while the full impact of the pandemic on business closures and job losses is yet to be determined, thousands of jobs have already been lost or are at stake.

