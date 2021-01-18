Happy 2021: Two lucky Lotto players bag R60mil & R32mil respectively

One lucky player won R60 million from the Friday 15 January PowerBall draw, following 11 roll-overs since the last win on 1 December 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The year 2021 may not carry with it promises of a different experience to what was seen in 2020, but at least two people in South Africa will smile all the way to the bank after winning the Lotto jackpot.

The winner purchased the ticket using the FNB banking app, with a R52 ticket wager and a manual selection method. The winning PowerBall numbers in numerical order, were: 24, 31, 40, 45, 48, PowerBall 20.

Another player won the Lotto Plus1 R32 million jackpot from the Saturday 16 January draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Turden Trading, shop number 136 Turf Club Road, Turfontein, Johannesburg.

The player used an R80 ticket wager and a Quick Pick Selection method. The winning numbers in numerical order were: 07, 20, 21, 31, 39, 52 and the bonus number, 51.

“We are excited to meet the first multi-million winners of the year and we urge them to make contact with us as soon as possible, said Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of Ithuba.

“I must emphasise that it is important for all players to check their tickets as we have more winners from other divisions too”, Mabuza added.

