Govt must communicate better on COVID-19 regulations – CT community leaders

A Bellville South community leader remains concerned about social distancing and the wearing of masks.

CAPE TOWN - Community leaders in Cape Town have called on government to ramp up COVID-19 communication.

South Africa has recorded more than 12,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

George Jantjies is on Monday pleading Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to send additional health care workers to communities to educate them on the dangers of not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

A very concerned Jantjies said failing to wear masks was one of the issues in his community.

“What I've noticed in the community is that people don’t know what it really means. Because you will find out somebody is [COVID-19] positive, but he will go about his life as normal. He won't isolate he and will walk up and down to the shop.”

Jantjies is worried that those who might have a strong immune system and may be asymptomatic might infect those who are vulnerable.

“What is going happen to the weaker person who's immune system is so weak that he must be hospitalised immediately when they found out he has the virus?”

He said he would continue to spread the word on self-isolation and the importance of masking up, but needed the assistance of government and law enforcement.

