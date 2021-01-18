Gelvandale CPF concerned by surge in crimes against women and children in area

The Gelvandale community policng forum's Wayne Jaggers said that such crimes were becoming too common.

CAPE TOWN - The Gelvandale community policing forum said that an apparent upsurge in crimes against women and children in the area was distressing.

The forum said that it was dealing with a number of serious crimes.

One case on the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court roll on Monday involves three suspects appearing for the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Eight suspects so far have been charged for the crime.

The teenager is believed to have been gang-raped and then murdered.

Her body was found just over a week ago and she was laid to rest on Saturday.

"It's not the first person to be found, it's becoming quite a regular thing. There's a situation where a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in almost the middle of the community."

A week ago, five suspects appeared in the dock for the rape and killing.

Today, three more men are facing the magistrate.

"This is a serious case. You cannot have women being treated like sex objects just for the fun of it."

More arrests are imminent.

