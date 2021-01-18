Ex-Trillian Capital employee: Speaking out on state capture cost me my career

Mosilo Mothepu has accused the state and corporate South Africa of failing to support those brave enough to speak out against corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Trillian Capital and Regiments Capital employee Mosilo Mothepu said that after blowing the whistle on state capture, she paid the price by losing her livelihood.

She's accused the state and corporate South Africa of failing to support those brave enough to speak out against corruption.

Mothepu testified at the state capture commission of inquiry, detailing alleged corruption involving Trillian Capital Management, Eskom and Transnet.

She detailed how she turned to the Public Protector, then Advocate Thuli Madonsela, with evidence but her statement leaked to the media and instead of being protected, she was bullied.

Mothepu said that even the police officer who was assigned to investigate her, admitted that there was political pressure to do so.

She said that she had lost everything and no one was willing to protect her livelihood while she told the truth.

Mothepu said she is trying to rebuild her career: “Should the Zondo Commission or Shamila Batohi of the NPA decide to arrest these people, she will need witnesses and some of us will have to be subpoenaed and that will have great emotional and psychological devastations and also physical safety; will the state come to the party? Will they protect us?”

