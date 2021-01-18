Eskom to reduce load shedding to 2 hours in parts of NW & Gauteng

The utility said the move from four-hour cuts to two hours was to address the consequences that come with longer supply interruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would be reducing load shedding to two hours in parts of the North West and Gauteng from Tuesday.

Monday was day five of consecutive power cuts, with Eskom citing a loss in generation capacity.

At the same time, City Power said its load shedding schedule would remain the same.

“City Power urges its customers to ignore the recent incorrect media reports suggesting that there are, or there will be, changes to the current schedule which remains unchanged,” spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

“Should there be any changes or plans to move to a new schedule and times, we will communicate with customers first.”

