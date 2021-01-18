Eskom can't blame COVID-19 for power cuts - Cosatu

Eskom said that COVID-19 was having an impact on operations, with 48 contractors infected at the Medupi power station alone.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said that Eskom could not blame the coronavirus for failing to meet its obligation to supply power to the country.

It said that this had negatively affected their ability to do their work as planned.

But Cosatu said that it was not accepting this excuse, saying that essential entities like the power giant should have put measures and plans in place.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla: "They've been given ample time to put protocols and systems in place to make sure that they avoid COVID-19 overhauling their systems. But Eskom was saying the same thing in the fourth quarter of 2019, long before COVID-19 came to our shore, they're making the same excuses."

South Africans are having to put up with stage 2 load shedding on Monday morning.

Eskom said that it would update the country sometime this afternoon on how long this current bout of rolling blackouts would last.

