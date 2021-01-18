DA eyes legal action over govt's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Party leader John Steenhuisen will on Monday outline the court challenge.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) intends taking legal action over government's COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Party leader John Steenhuisen will on Monday outline the court challenge.

Government's come in for criticism over its procurement and rollout strategy, which has also been met with scepticism.

The president has repeatedly assured the country that the programme is on track.

The first batch of inoculations is expected to reach us by late this month, with more doses to be rolled out next month and over the first quarter of the year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.