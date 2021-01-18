DA claims construction firms in CT being targeted by extortion rackets

The party said that gangsters, as well as so-called business forums were demanding money from emerging contractors.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape claims that some construction companies are being targeted by extortion rackets.

Work at several housing developments in Blue Downs and Kuils River has been affected.

Work at several housing developments in Blue Downs and Kuils River has been affected.

The DA's Matlhodi Maseko: "As the chairperson of the standing committee on Human Settlements in the Western Cape, I will write a letter to the minister of Human Settlements, MEC Tertius Simmers, in order to establish how these activities have impacted on the development of housing opportunities, the government's continued response to the matter and the effectiveness of these steps."

