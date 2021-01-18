CWU serves SABC with notice to resume strike over retrenchments

Last year, the public broadcaster announced that it would retrench about 500 employees saying it wanted to save costs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has served the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with a notice to resume strike action as the company continues with retrenchments.

Last year, the public broadcaster announced that it would retrench about 500 employees, saying it wanted to save costs.

It later revised the number to 303.

Labour unions at the SABC are opposed to the retrenchments, saying the public broadcaster must find other ways of dealing with the process rather than leaving people unemployed.

The parties have been talking but have failed to find each other.

Some employees have already been issued with retrenchment notices.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said this was inhuman: “We believe that this is a persuasion of Parliament talks.”

The union will on Wednesday take workers' frustrations to the Union Buildings in Pretoria where members are expected to hand over a memorandum of demands to government.

