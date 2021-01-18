20°C / 22°C


COVID-19: SA records 254 more deaths, pushing toll passed 37k mark

South Africa's recovery rate has increased slightly to 82% meaning just over 1,098,000 people have recovered so far.

© jarun011/123rf.com
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has now passed the 37,000 mark.

Two hundred and fifty-four fatalities were confirmed overnight, along with over 12,000 new infections.

These positive tests have brought our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to almost 1,338,000.

The largest concentration of infections was picked up in Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

South Africa's recovery rate has increased slightly to 82% meaning just over 1,098,000 people have recovered so far.

