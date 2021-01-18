COVID-19: SA records 254 more deaths, pushing toll passed 37k mark

South Africa's recovery rate has increased slightly to 82% meaning just over 1,098,000 people have recovered so far.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has now passed the 37,000 mark.

Two hundred and fifty-four fatalities were confirmed overnight, along with over 12,000 new infections.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 January .



#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 January .

Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 17, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 337 926, the total number of deaths is 37 105 and the total number of recoveries is 1 098 441. pic.twitter.com/fnoIzy7a9T Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 17, 2021

These positive tests have brought our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to almost 1,338,000.

The largest concentration of infections was picked up in Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

South Africa's recovery rate has increased slightly to 82% meaning just over 1,098,000 people have recovered so far.

