A new day but SA back to stage 2 load shedding

Eskom ramped up the rolling blackouts from stage 1 to stage 2 at 5 am, saying there was a delay in returning generation units to service.

JOHANNESBURG - The country is having to put up with another day of stage two load shedding.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The return to service of two generation units at Kusile power station that were not available last week has been delayed due to difficulties in restarting the units.”

It’s not yet clear how long Monday’s power cuts will last but the utility said it would give an update sometime on Monday afternoon.

Eskom is calling on everyone to reduce electricity consumption.

