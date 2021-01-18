3 Gauteng restaurant managers arrested for selling liquor under level 3 lockdown

Officers received information that two popular restaurants one in Sandton and the other in Silverton, Pretoria, were selling booze to customers against level 3 lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police over the weekend arrested three restaurant managers in Gauteng for selling liquor to patrons.

Officers received information that two popular restaurants one in Sandton and the other in Silverton, Pretoria, were selling alcohol to customers against level 3 lockdown regulations.

Police found the restaurant in Sandton on West Street filled to capacity and openly serving alcohol on the tables.



Two managers were handcuffed and more than R500,000 worth of liquor was confiscated.

At the other establishment in Pretoria, police arrested a third manager who was also caught selling liquor to customers.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “On inquiring, police found the restaurant operating and about 11 people drinking alcohol onsite. In the storeroom was alcohol in ice buckets ready to be served. The manager was arrested and charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.”

