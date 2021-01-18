2 suspects caught with 10 guns, hijacked cars set to face more charges

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said that given the large number of unlawful weapons found on the scene, the suspects might face more charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of possession of hijacked vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police raided their premises in Sharpeville on Thursday during an operation.

Two hijacked luxury cars, 10 firearms of varying calibres and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said that given the large number of unlawful weapons found on the scene, the suspects might face more charges.

"Police subsequently arrested the two suspects found at the crime scene. Further investigations are under way to determine possible linkage of the suspects and the firearms to other violent crimes in the province, therefore the possibility of more charges emerging during the investigation cannot be ruled out."

#sapsGP Gauteng Police nab 2 suspects in a multi-disciplinary take-down operation in Sharpeville, and seize 2 hijacked luxury vehicles, 10 firearms of varying calibres, magazines & multiple rounds of ammunition. Further investigations are underway. TMhttps://t.co/DXsJTQFClb pic.twitter.com/uWC8Hdm3Mg SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 17, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.