2 suspects caught with 10 guns, hijacked cars set to face more charges

Police seized two hijacked luxury cars, 10 firearms of varying calibres and multiple rounds of ammunition during a raid at a premises in Sharpeville. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of possession of hijacked vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police raided their premises in Sharpeville on Thursday during an operation.

Two hijacked luxury cars, 10 firearms of varying calibres and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said that given the large number of unlawful weapons found on the scene, the suspects might face more charges.

"Police subsequently arrested the two suspects found at the crime scene. Further investigations are under way to determine possible linkage of the suspects and the firearms to other violent crimes in the province, therefore the possibility of more charges emerging during the investigation cannot be ruled out."

