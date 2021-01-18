2 more suspects expected to hand themselves over in police car branding scam

They will be joining 42 other accused who've already been charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Two more suspects are expected hand themselves over on Monday morning in connection with a multi-million rand police car branding scam.

The case stems from irregular supply chain management at the South African Police Service (SAPS) dating back to 2018.

The majority of the accused are police officers.

Once these two latest suspects hand themselves over, the total number of accused will go up to 44.

