Sihle Zikalala praises the late Bheki Ntuli as 'a champion for the poor'

KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the late Bheki Ntuli was a champion of the downtrodden and committed to ensuring law and order in the province.

Ntuli, who served as the transport community safety and liaison MEC died on Saturday in a Durban hospital following COVID-19 related complications.

He was affectionately known by his clan name Mphemba and was serving as MEC since September 2019.

A visibly emotional premier in a virtual media briefing described the late MEC as a dedicated, exemplary and humble public servant.

“During his tenure as MEC he began to implement several programmes to deal with GBV, taxi violence and reducing the carnage on the province’s roads.”

Zikalala said Ntuli was at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 - the virus which led to his sudden death.

An ANC veteran, Ntuli was born in 1957 in Mtubatuba in northern KZN.

He was involved in the underground structures of Umkhonto Wesizwe during apartheid.

Ntuli was a member of the provintial legislature since 1994.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

