SA Christian Forum slams govt for inconsistency in lockdown rules

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) accused government of being inconsistent in its implementation of lockdown regulations.

The forum filed an application with the Johannesburg High Court to have the regulations preventing churches from opening during alert level three restrictions overturned.

It said they are irrational given that places of business which often attract large crowds can operate while places of worship are being discriminated against.

Lockdown measures forced places of worship to close and turn away congregants as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to soar.

The organisations’s president bishop Marothi Mashashane said, “The contradictions of government say gatherings for gambling, which is a casino, for entertainment like a cinema and for gyms aren’t prohibited. Government failed to apply consistency on its regulations.”

Mashashane said what government failed to consider is that the regulations had a serve impact on the livelihoods of some clergy men and women.

“Our government doesn’t even think of giving these pastors or spiritual leaders anything.”

Under the adjusted level three restrictions all public gatherings expect funeral are prohibited.

