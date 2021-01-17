Ramaphosa describes late Bapedi King Victor Thulare as 'visionary'
Ramaphosa said the Bapedi nation is now facing a dark cloud.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa described the late Bapedi King Victor Thulare the third as a monarch of the people who showed unwavering commitment to the Bapedi nation.
The president delivered the eulogy.
King Thulare's special official funeral category 1 service is underway in Mohlaletsi in Limpopo.
He will be laid to rest in Sekhukhuneland.
“It wasn’t long ago that the Bapedi nation welcomed the promising reign of a new leader. His passing - he was so youthful and visionary and full of life, it has shaken our very being.”
