Motsweding FM presenter Kabelo Molopyane dies

The SABC has confirmed the passing of the broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Motsweding FM radio presenter Kabelo 'KB' Molopyane has died.

While details surrounding the radio personality’s death are still unclear its understood Molopyane passed away on Sunday morning.

Molopyane joined Motsweding FM in 2002 as a presenter where he hosted multiple programmes including the morning and afternoon drive shows.

The SABC’s Mmoni Seapolelo said his ability to use Setswana for entertainment and sports commentary inspired many youngsters, attracting them to the medium of radio.

“He was such a versatile broadcaster who went on to commentate about soccer, rugby and cricket matches. He was also the host of the station’s weekday sports programme and weekend breakfast show. His meaningful contribution to the SABC will continue to inspire all who knew him personally and professionally.”

Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go latola Kabelo Daniel Molopyane o tlogetseng lefatshe le le ka kwano mosong ono!



A Modimo le Badimo ba go amogele.



https://t.co/xUTFqLxWZa pic.twitter.com/sxYnZAisf8 Motsweding FM (@motswedingfm) January 17, 2021

